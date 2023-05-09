Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 9 (ANI): Mumbai Knights FC have enjoyed a bright start to their Indian Women's League 2023 campaign. With five of the seven group matches done, they sit third in Group A level on points with East Bengal FC and three points behind leaders and defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC.

HOPS FC are next for Mumbai Knights FC who will be looking to seal nothing but three points before the big one against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Mumbai Knights started with two 1-0 wins, making the perfect start. Then came a 0-0 draw against Misaka United FC. This was followed by a 4-2 loss against East Bengal FC before winning 2-1 against Sports Odisha.

HOPS FC meanwhile lost their opening game by 3-2 to Sports Odisha then won 1-0 against Misaka United FC, followed by a 3-0 loss to Gokulam Kerala FC. A 6-0 win over Kahaani FC and a 3-0 win over Mata Rukmani meant three out of five wins, nine out of possible fifteen points.

HOPS FC vs Mumbai Knights FC is set to kick off at 4.30 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This third vs fourth match is set to be a close contest as all three points will be huge for both sides in their quest for qualification to the next round.

Will Mumbai Knights FC make it a hat-trick of wins for the first time? Or will HOPS FC be the one to hand Mumbai Knights FC their second loss? (ANI)

