Ireland hosts Bangladesh in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The IRE vs BAN 1st ODI begins at 03:15 pm IST and will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford. The series is important for Ireland as they aim to qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India later this year. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the IRE vs BAN Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's T20Is, Achieves Feat With Five-Wicket Haul During BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I 2023.

Ireland needs a 3-0 result in their favour to topple South Africa and make it to the mega tournament directly. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already qualified for the World Cup. The two sides earlier met in March in Bangladesh with the hosts winning it 2-0. With conditions expected to favour Ireland, the competition could be even this time around.

IRE vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) and Litton Das (BAN) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for IRE vs BAN fantasy team.

IRE vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE) and Tamim Iqbal (BAN) can be picked as batsmen in your IRE vs BAN Dream11 team. Shakib Al Hasan Beats Fan Who Took Away His Cap At Promotional Event Following Bangladesh's Historic T20I Win Over England (Watch Video).

IRE vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the IRE vs BAN we will go with four all-rounders. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Harry Tector (IRE), Andy McBrine (IRE) and Curtis Campher (IRE) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

IRE vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Joshua Little (IRE) and Mustafizur Rahim (BAN) can be the bowlers in your IRE vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

IRE vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Litton Das (BAN), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Harry Tector (IRE), Andy McBrine (IRE), Curtis Campher (IRE), Joshua Little (IRE) and Mustafizur Rahim (BAN).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team IRE vs BAN whereas Harry Tector (IRE) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 01:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).