Rome [Italy], June 3 (ANI): Abdulla Aboobacker of India finished sixth in the men's triple jump event at the Florence Diamond League 2023 in Italy.

In his Diamond League debut on Friday, Abdulla Aboobacker recorded the greatest leap of 16.37metre on his second try. The 27-year-old athlete fouled on his first, third, and fifth tries and finished with a distance of 15.95m on his fourth attempt. Only the top three jumpers could attempt all six tries, as per Olympics.com.

Andy Diaz of Cuba, the reigning Diamond League champion, won the Florence Diamond League triple jump event with a personal best of 17.75m on his first attempt.

Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango finished second with 17.68m, while Cuba's Lazaro Martnez, the defending indoor world champion, finished third with 17.12m.

Abdulla Aboobacker entered the Florence leg of the Diamond League, also known as the Pietro Mennea Golden Gala, fresh off a bronze medal at the Montreuil International Meeting on Wednesday with a season-best leap of 16.80m. His personal best is 17.19m, which he accomplished at Bhubaneshwar last year.

Meanwhile, Praveen Chithravel set the men's triple jump national record of 17.37m earlier this year in Cuba.

In Florence, eight participants participated in the men's triple jump event. Olympic gold medalist Christian Taylor of the United States finished seventh with a best leap of 16.32m.

The meeting in Florence was the third leg of World Athletics' Diamond League, an annual series of top-tier track and field championships.

Competitors in the Diamond League earn points depending on their performance in each leg, and the best eight competitors in each event advance to the final. The Diamond League Final will be place on September 16 and 17 in Eugene, Oregon, USA. (ANI)

