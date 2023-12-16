Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) India's Rohit and Nepal's Subhash Tamang beat their respective opponents on Saturday to set up a summit clash in the All-India Amateur Golf Championship here.

Rohit, who has played on numerous Indian Golf Union teams, beat Jordan Clay Burnand of South Africa 2 & 1 in the semi-final at the RCGC here.

In the other semi-final, Tamang, who is trained by former Indian pro Tarun Sardesai, beat top seeded Altin Van Der Merwe of South Africa 3 & 1.

The final will be played over 36 holes in two sessions on Sunday.

Rohit and Tamang were seeded third and fourth respectively after the strokeplay. Van Der Merwe topped the 36-hole strokeplay section while Shat Mishra was second.

While Shat lost in the pre-quarterfinals, Van der Merwe's run came to an end in the semi-finals.

Rohit beat Rohan Singh Rana 3 & 1 in the first round and then added the scalp of Anshul Khabthiyal 3 & 2. Thereafter in the quarter-finals, he moved past Jujhar Singh on the 18th hole. He beat South Africa's Burnand 2&1 in the semi-finals.

The match play segment was arrived at following 36-hole stroke play segment. The top 32 players moved into the second stage with 16 pairings in Round 1.

The team event, which forms part of the stroke play, was won by South Africans Van der Merwe and Jordan Clay Burnand with a total of 2-under 286. India's Sandeep Yadav and Rohit were second at 294 and India 'B' comprising Vinamra Anand and Shaurya Bhattacharya were third at 295.

The All India Amateur Championships is the country's oldest golf tournament having started in 1892. The Championships were not held during the two World War and was cancelled once in 2020 due to COVID-19.

