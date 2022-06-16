Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 (ANI): Last Indian standing in the tournament Prannoy HS defeated world No 12 Ng Ka Long Angus in straight games to advance into the quarterfinals of the men's singles category of Indonesia Open 2022 at Jakarta on Thursday.

Playing on Court 1, Prannoy won the match in two straight games by a margin of 21-11, 21-18. He absolutely dominated his opponent in both games and won them by comprehensive margins.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reckons 'Manchester United Made a Mistake' in Letting Him Leave Club As Free Agent.

Prannoy showed excellent control and moved swiftly to build a brilliant lead. A few errors towards the end allowed the Hong Kong player to get to double digits but Indian closed out the opener soon after.

The second game was a close affair, with Angus staying within trailing 9-11 at the break. But Prannoy increased his actions again to win five of the next seven points, before going on to achieve an outstanding triumph.

Also Read | Arturo Vidal, Edinson Cavani on Boca Juniors Radar, Says Club President Juan Roman Riquelme.

Earlier on Thursday, the rest of the Indian players who qualified for the round of 16 stages saw their tournament run come to an end.

Earlier, Sameer Verma ended his campaign with a 10-21 13-21 defeat to world number five Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the second round.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022 after losing in the Round of 16 matches.

Playing at Court 1, the Indian duo got defeated by China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-16, 21-13, in a match that lasted for 39 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)