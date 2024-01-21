Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Tata Mumbai Marathon saw a number of records broken with Ethiopian runners dominating the event here in Mumbai on Sunday.

Defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu won the men's while, Aberash Minsewo won the women's race.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2024 Test Series: 'It Shows Desire To Carry On Playing', Says Darren Gough on James Anderson's New Run-Up.

Minsewo clinched the top spot with a timing of 2:26:06s in the elite international women's category. On the other hand, Lemi clocked 2:07:50s to take away the first spot in the elite international men's category.

In the Indian Elite Men's category, Srinu Bugatha clinched the gold with a timing of 02:17:29s. While in the Indian Elite Women's category, Thakor Nirmaben Bharatjee took the top podium finish by clocking 2:47:11s.

Also Read | 'Idea Was To Play Every Ball on Its Merit' Says Adarsh Singh on Match-Winning 76 Against Bangladesh in ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

The event was flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.

After the conclusion of the event, he emphasized the message of the marathon and said, "This is a much-awaited Marathon all over the world. Everyone from children to senior citizens is participating. Through this marathon, they are giving a message of development and saving the environment. TATA has been organising this marathon for 19 years... Mumbai Police and administration have made commendable arrangements."

Famous Bollywood celebrities Rahul Bose, Kalki Koechlin and veteran lyricist Gulzar were also present in the marathon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)