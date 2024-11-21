Munich, Nov 21 (AP) Injuries are forcing Bayern Munich to innovate before a series of tough games after the international break.

João Palhinha was injured while on duty with Portugal, likely ruling the midfielder out for the rest of the year, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is doubtful for Augsburg's visit in the Bundesliga on Friday because of a rib injury.

Also Read | Why is India vs Australia Test Series Called Border-Gavaskar Trophy? What Does BGT Stand for? Know All About IND vs AUS Cricket Series.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday that Neuer felt a “stabbing pain,” the reason the 38-year-old goalkeeper was unable to finish Wednesday's training session.

If Neuer can't make it, third-choice Daniel Peretz will play against Augsburg. Bayern said reserve 'keeper Sven Ulreich is out for “personal reasons for the time being.”

Also Read | On Which Channel USPL 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch United States Premier League Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?.

French forward Mathys Tel was also injured on international duty with France Under-21s. But, Kompany said the quality of his squad had not declined despite the injuries.

“They're just different types of players,” Kompany said of the replacements. “We have confidence that the performances will be up to scratch.”

Leon Goretzka will get another chance to make an impression in midfield following Palhinha's injury. The former Germany international had been expected to leave Bayern in the off-season but made his season's first start in the 1-0 win at St. Pauli before the international break.

Goretzka was arguably fourth choice at the start of the season, behind Bayern youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic, Palhinha, and Austrian Konrad Laimer.

The 20-year-old Pavlovic started all but one of Bayern's opening seven Bundesliga games before breaking his collarbone early in the 4-0 win over Stuttgart, giving Palhinha his opportunity.

Laimer has been helping out in defence, covering for Sacha Boey and Raphaël Guerreiro. “We've many injuries in defence. He's been outstanding in this role,” Kompany said of Laimer.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by five points after 10 rounds. After Augsburg, the Bavarian powerhouse faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, and defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in the third round of the German Cup.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said the Leverkusen match felt like it should be the final. The teams will play in Munich, likely with Goretzka still in midfield.

“We are happy that we've played such a season so far and are totally in flow in all competitions,” Eberl said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)