Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at innings break on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England innings:

Zak Crawley c Siraj b Ashwin 20

Ben Duckett lbw b Ashwin 35

Ollie Pope c Sharma b Jadeja 1

Joe Root c Bumrah b Jadeja 29

Jonny Bairstow b Patel 37

Ben Stokes (c) b Bumrah 70

Ben Foakes c Bharat b Patel 4

Rehan Ahmed c Bharat b Bumrah 13

Tom Hartley b Jadeja 23

Mark Wood b Ashwin 11

Jack Leach not out 0

Extras: (LB-1, NB-2) 3

Total: (All out in 64.3 overs) 246

Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-58, 3-60, 4-121, 5-125, 6-137, 7-155, 8-193, 9-234, 10-246.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8.3-1-28-2, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-28-0, Ravindra Jadeja 18-4-88-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-1-68-3, Axar Patel 13-1-33-2. More PTI

