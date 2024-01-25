Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at innings break on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and England here on Thursday.
England innings:
Zak Crawley c Siraj b Ashwin 20
Ben Duckett lbw b Ashwin 35
Ollie Pope c Sharma b Jadeja 1
Joe Root c Bumrah b Jadeja 29
Jonny Bairstow b Patel 37
Ben Stokes (c) b Bumrah 70
Ben Foakes c Bharat b Patel 4
Rehan Ahmed c Bharat b Bumrah 13
Tom Hartley b Jadeja 23
Mark Wood b Ashwin 11
Jack Leach not out 0
Extras: (LB-1, NB-2) 3
Total: (All out in 64.3 overs) 246
Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-58, 3-60, 4-121, 5-125, 6-137, 7-155, 8-193, 9-234, 10-246.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8.3-1-28-2, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-28-0, Ravindra Jadeja 18-4-88-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-1-68-3, Axar Patel 13-1-33-2. More PTI
