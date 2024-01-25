New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) technical committee on Thursday recommended former India international Langam Chaoba Devi's name for the position of head coach of the senior national women's team.

Chaoba has represented India in two AFC Women's Championships and the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok and was formerly the assistant coach of the senior women's team.

She is the current head coach of Kickstart FC, who are unbeaten and in second place in the IWL this season.

Priya PV, named the AIFF women's coach of the year in 2023, has been recommended as the assistant coach of the Blue Tigresses.

Last year, she was the head coach of the Indian U-17 team, which made it to Round 2 of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers for the first time.

Lourembam Ronibala Chanu should continue in her role as the goalkeeper coach of the Indian senior women's team, the committee recommended.

The Blue Tigresses are expected to participate in the 2024 Turkish Women's Cup, scheduled for February 19 to 28 in Turkey during the FIFA women's international match window.

This could be India's third participation in the Turkish Women's Cup, after 2019 and 2021.

The full list of participating teams and fixtures will be announced by the organisers in due course.

After the conclusion of round 10 of the IWL on February 11, the Indian squad will camp for a week before departing for Turkey.

Acting Secretary General M Satyanaranan said: "We want to give our women's team more international exposure this year, and we have decided to send the team to this Turkish invitational tournament.

"So, I think it will be a good start. Hopefully, our girls will gain much-needed experience playing in a European atmosphere," he added.

