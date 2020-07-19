Milan [Italy], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Roma, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said the club is "full of enthusiasm" despite admitting it will be a "very tough game".

"We're talking about a well-equipped side, a squad full of excellent players and a great coach. It's a very difficult game that arrives just two days after our away game with SPAL, so we've had to deal with the travelling and one day less to recover, but from a positive point of view we're full of enthusiasm after seeing that the work we're doing is starting to be recognised," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

Inter Milan are high of confidence as they secured a thumping 4-0 win over SPAL in their previous clash. The club currently occupies the third place on the table and a victory over Roma will cruise them to the second spot.

Serie A table-toppers, Juventus, have 77 points while Atalanta and Inter Milan both have 71 points each, holding second and third place respectively.

Acknowledging the threat Roma can pose, Conte said, "They're a very good team who set out with the goal of having a big season, so we'll need to be very careful."

Inter Milan will compete against Roma on Monday. (ANI)

