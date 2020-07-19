For a long time now Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have been at loggerheads. It all started in 2007 during India vs Pakistan One-Day International (ODI) in Kanpur when the two were involved in an on-field altercation. Since then, the duo has been at each other’s throat and have never refrained from making comments. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain has now claimed that Gambhir has some mental issues that his physio has already highlighted. Shahid Afridi Wishes Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan Speedy Recovery After Father-Son Duo Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

“As a cricketer, as a batsman, I’ve liked him always but as a human being he sometimes says certain things, gives certain treatment that you feel just let it be, he has some problems. His physio has already highlighted that,” said Afridi in an interview with Zainab Abbas.

Afridi was referring to team India’s former mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton who in his book had written: “Using the popular notion of mental toughness, he (Gambhir) was one of the weakest and mentally most insecure’ people I have worked with.”

Afridi on Gambhir

Lala on Gautam Gambhir.. pic.twitter.com/V3LcvNsCsY — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 5, 2020

A few months back, the two former cricketers were involved in an argument following Afridi’s comments on PM Narendra Modi and Kashmir. However, Gambhir wished Afridi a speedy recovery after the latter was tested positive for coronavirus. “I have political differences with Shahid Afridi, but I want him to recover as soon as possible,” Gambhir had said.

