Pune, Mar 17 (PTI) Sambalpur University and Lovely Professional University Phagwara secured semi-final berths in the Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament here on Thursday.

Lovely Professional University logged a 3-1 win over Punjabi University, Patiala after Sambalpur University quelled the challenge of an error-prone Gurunanak Dev University 3-1 in the first match on Thursday.

Lovely Professional University with goals from Bhushan Sharma (26th), Dhami Boby Singh (32nd) and Hundal Araijeet Singh (38th) were all over Punjabi University, Patiala after Michael Topno (25th) netted to give some hope early in the quarterfinal tie.

Earlier, Sambalpur University's charge was led by a 2-goal effort by Nitesh (4th & 59th). Nitesh opened the account in the 4th minute, before Prajukt Nag (43rd) doubled the lead. Gurunanak Dev University pulled one back when Sarabjinder Singh (44th) converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1.

A solo run by Nitesh drew the Amritsar goalkeeper out, but Nitesh in a flash reverse scooped the ball into the goal to seal the game.

