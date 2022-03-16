Pune, Mar 16 (PTI) Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur and Savitribai Phule University secured semifinal berths in the Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament here.

Savitribai Phule University rode on Taleb Shah's 30th minute goal to end Bangalore University's dominating run in the Inter-Zonal Finals.

VBSP Jaunpur on the other hand had to overcome last year's semi-finalists Bangalore City University 3-2 in the shootout after a two-all regulation time stalemate.

In the shootout, Suraj Shahi, Vejendra Singh, Uttam Singh scored for VBSP University, while Ganesh Majji and Mutagar Haresh scored for Bangalore City.

Bangalore City drew first blood through Gokavi Vasanth Kumar's counter-attacking 18th minute strike.

VBSP snatched a 2-1 lead with goals from Manish Sahani (26th) and Vejendra Singh (52nd).

But Haresh Mutagar (57th) made it 2-2 to force a shootout.

