New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The day the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was established, July 20, marks the observance of International Chess Day every year. International Chess Day is observed annually to honour the creation of FIDE, which is the organisation that governs chess worldwide.

Chess, one of the oldest and most popular board games, is a strategic two-player game played on a 64-square checkerboard.

The goal of checkmating the opposing king is for each player to manage 16 pieces, including a King, Queen, Rooks, Bishops, Knights, and Pawns.

Strategic thinking, critical analysis, and the ability to forecast and prepare for future actions are essential for success in the game.

This year, FIDE launched the Year of Social Chess, an initiative dedicated to using the game as a tool for inclusion, education, empowerment, and mental well-being. The theme for International Chess Day 2025, "Every Move Counts", reminds us that, on the board and in life, every decision shapes our journey, according to the FIDE website.

Recently, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen in the first game of their freestyle chess match at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas. The 19-year-old Indian chess prodigy beat Carlsen 1-0 in the opening game, playing with the white pieces.

However, Carlsen bounced back in the second game to level the match and then went on to win both games in the blitz tiebreak, sealing a 2-0 victory and advancing to the final. During game one, Praggnanandhaa took down Carlsen with white pieces.

But game two was won by the world number one, taking things to a tiebreak. Carslen went on to win the blitz tiebreak 2-0 to win the semifinal match. Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy struck the first blow, securing the game one in the quarterfinals of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's World Cup against China's Song Yuxin at Batumi on Saturday night.

The official X handle of FIDE provided this positive update to Indian chess fans. In a landmark moment for Indian chess, four Indian women have entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women's World Cup for the very first time. With only eight players left in the competition, India remarkably accounts for half of the remaining field.

Grandmaster Humpy, one of India's most experienced campaigners, remained rock solid throughout her match against Switzerland's Alexandra Kosteniuk. Humpy eventually drew the game but it was enough for her to move into the quarterfinals. (ANI)

