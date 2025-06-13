Gurugram, Jun 13 (PTI) International players will be eligible to participate in the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) for the first time when the third season of the franchise-based league begins on November 29, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) announced on Friday.

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal said international players will be included in the players' auction for the upcoming season.

“With Ultimate Kho Kho Season 3 set to begin from November 29, 2025, we are proud to take another bold step by opening the league to international players for the first time," Mittal said during a press conference here.

"This move not only strengthens the competitive quality of the league but also reflects our vision of making India the global hub for Kho Kho," he said.

On the occasion, KKFI also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SGT University to develop educational and scientific resources aimed at promoting indigenous sports, including Kho Kho.

The Odisha Juggernauts won the inaugural edition of UKK, while Gujarat Giants clinched the title in the 2023–24 season.

