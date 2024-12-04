New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The International Series is set to make its anticipated entry into the subcontinent with the opening tournament at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram from January 30 to February 2.

This will mark the first tournament of the 2025 calendar for the LIV Golf League-backed Asian Tour series.

Also Read | FIFAe World Cup 2024: India Set to Make Debut for ESports Tournament Starting December 9.

This landmark event, part of the 10-event International Series, serves as a pathway for players to earn a spot in the LIV Golf League through the end-of-season rankings.

It aligns with the broader LIV Golf schedule, preceding the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, slated for February 6-8.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women in Brisbane.

India's top golfer Anirban Lahiri has confirmed his participation in the curtain-raiser, joining other prominent names from the LIV Golf League in a field of 108 in the USD 2 million prize money event.

"I think it's it's very exciting for me to be associated with this tournament, you know, on a personal front as well," Lahiri said in a release.

"I remember when I walked the Indian Open in 99 when Arjun (Atwal) won, I was 12 years old. It was never on TV. It was probably not broadcast everywhere.

"Nobody watched it, but it changed my life. Why? Because I was there in person. So I think it's very important that these events go to places and expose different, different diaspora to that quality of thought. That's equally important."

DLF's joint managing director and chief business officer Aakash Ohri said: "Let this be just not a tournament. It should be a celebration. I think it'll pave the way for the bigger things that you all are saying.

"So, excitement should be shared with everybody, not just us who putting it together."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)