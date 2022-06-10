New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Friday said it supports "in principle" the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) willingness to host the Asian Beach Games in the country in 2024.

The Asian Beach Games, often seen as the second-largest multi-sporting event in Asia, after the Asian Games, is held every two years featuring athletes from all over the continent.

In a letter addressed to IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta, the Sports Ministry said, "The Ministry supports 'in-principle' the IOA's intent to host the 2024 Asian Beach Games in India, as hosting of international tournament provides opportunities for greater representation because of direct entries permitted to host countries."

"Hosting of international tournaments also provides opportunities for utilising of sports infrastructure/facilities and augmenting of the same and enhancing the capabilities, skills, and preparedness relating to various activities relating to international events," the letter further read.

The last edition of the Asian Beach Games, which was supposed to be hosted in the Chinese city of Sanya, was postponed twice in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanya is scheduled to host the multi-sporting event in 2023.

