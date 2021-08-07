Tokyo [Japan], August 7th (ANI): Meeting in Tokyo following the election of its new members, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission (AC) on Saturday elected Emma Terho (Finland, Ice Hockey) as its new Chair, and Seung Min Ryu (Republic of Korea, Table Tennis) as the new Vice-Chair of the Commission.

Elected to the AC at PyeongChang 2018, Emma Terho is a five-time Olympian and former captain of the Finland women's ice hockey team, winning a bronze medal at both the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998 and Vancouver 2010. She will lead the Commission until the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, replacing outgoing Chair Kirsty Coventry.

Elected to the AC at Rio 2016, Seung Min Ryu is a Korean table tennis player who won gold in the men's singles at Athens 2004, a team silver medal at London 2012, and a team bronze medal at Beijing 2008. He will replace outgoing Vice-Chair Danka Bartekova.

The IOC Executive Board (EB) has also put forward the names of Pau Gasol (Spain, basketball), Maja Wloszczowska (Poland, cycling), Federica Pellegrini (Italy, swimming), and Yuki Ota (Japan, fencing) for election by the IOC Session as IOC members. The four athletes were elected as members of the IOC AC for a term of eight years earlier this week by the athletes taking part in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

In accordance with the AC regulations, and at the request of the IOC President, the IOC EB can propose to the Session, for election as IOC members, up to three appointed AC members, in particular to ensure balanced representation of the athletes. (ANI)

