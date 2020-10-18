Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI): After a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings and attaining the top spot in the points table, Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada said that from now onwards every game is crucial for the side.

Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of this season with 19 wickets in nine games so far.

"This was a crucial game for us because we wanted to stay at the top of the log. I guess every single game for now on will be a crucial game. So, I guess when we get to the knockout stages, that's what we would want to make sure that we cross the line when the game is on the line. So, hopefully, we can keep going in this vein," Rabada said in a video posted by the franchise on the official Twitter handle.

"Right now, it is just focusing on our next game and seeing how we can improve on the things we did not do so great in this game," he added.

Rabada achieved a personal milestone during the CSK innings. After scalping his former national captain Faf du Plessis, Rabada achieved 50 IPL wickets in his 27th game. In addition, he became the fastest to the elusive feat.

"Actually, I did not know that but I'm very happy. It is quite a nice achievement so I'm glad that I could do that. I guess the hard work continues but I'm really glad that Shikhar scored that hundred and I mean he won us the game today. It was a fantastic game of cricket," the speedster said.

Proteas fast bowler feels that a win over CSK will boost the morale of the batsmen after failing to get over the line in the last game. Shikhar Dhawan's maiden IPL ton and Axar Patel's 21 off 5 put them back at the top place in the standings.

"The last game we played where we have to chase but we lost and I think it was a good test for our batters to come in and be in a scenario that they were put in today. Chennai did not give away easy runs but on the ground like this, it is nice to be on the chasing. Shikhar - today was his day and he steered the ship for us. All the other batters played a supporting role and then Axar at the end finishing it off. That was really remarkable to watch. It was amazing," Rabada said.

Delhi have 14 points in nine games and will next take on Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20. (ANI)

