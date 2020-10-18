MI vs KXIP Live Score Updates: With an aim to stay alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race, Kings XI Punjab are meeting Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams had completely contrasting campaigns so far, which makes MI firm favourites to win the contest. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently sitting second in the points table with six victories from eight games, being just a couple of steps away from securing a playoff berth. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s KXIP is last in the team standings with just two victories in eight outings. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of MI vs KXIP match. MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020 36th Match Preview.

Alongside Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians have been the most balanced side in IPL 2020 so far. From Quinton de Kock to Suryakumar Yadav, every top-order batsman has runs under their belt while Kieron Pollard and Pandya brothers (Krunal & Hardik) have been giving the late flourishes regularly. The bowling department has been handled well by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Coming to the Kings XI Punjab, openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who are the top two leading run-scorers of the tournament, have done exceptionally well and the addition of Chris Gayle has added more firepower to the side. In fact, their position in the team standings doesn’t really replicate their performance. Punjab indeed have done well in most of their meetings, but their knack of collapsing in the crunch situations has proved costly.

Mumbai Indians will take the field as firm favourites and will be determined to get two more points in their kitty. On the other hand, KXIP must put their best foot forward as a defeat here might well bring curtains to their campaign.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai