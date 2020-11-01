Sharjah [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Sandeep Sharma once again dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Saturday and the bowler reckons that getting the Indian skipper out is always a special feeling.

This was the seventh time that the medium-pacer has managed to dismiss Kohli in the IPL.

In the 12 innings against Sandeep, Kohli has managed to score just 68 runs with a strike rate of 139. The batsman fell prey to the bowling of Sandeep seven times.

"When I started bowling, the wicket was sticky. My plan was to bowl wicket to wicket and swing the ball. It was swinging nicely as it has got cooler over here," Sandeep told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I have been bowling knuckleballs and getting big help from Jonny Bairstow, who is helping me add deliveries and how I can go about my business," he continued.

"Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen this sport has seen. To get him out is always special. We are now finding our momentum. We are excited about the next game," Sandeep added.

SRH defeated RCB by five wickets on Saturday. With this win, SRH have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points from 13 matches.

SRH will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

