Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya dedicated his team's fifth Indian Premier League title to his three-month-old son Agastya.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

This is the fifth IPL title win for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

As the celebrations continued, Hardik posted a picture on Twitter where he can be seen hugging the IPL trophy.

"This one's for you, Agastya Love this team!@mipaltan #Believe #MIChampion5," Hardik tweeted.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss in the finals against Mumbai Indians and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer) while Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed two batsmen -- Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. (ANI)

