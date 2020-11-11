Islam Makhachev who is a childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov was supposed to fight his first main event bout against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14. Unfortunately, due to untimely injury, the MMA fighter from the Republic of Dagestan has to withdraw his name just a week before the event. UFC has finally found a replacement for Islam as Paul Felder has stepped up for the fight against RDA. UFC has confirmed this news via a tweet on their official page which we will share below. Islam Makhachev Apologies to Fans After MMA Fighter Pulls Out of UFC Vegas 14 Main Event Against Rafael dos Anjos.

After Islam Makhachev pulling back from UFC Vegas 14, Rafael dos Anjos put forward the challenge to Michael Chandler. However, Chandler turned down the offer. Finally, Paul Felder has turned up for the main event fight against RDA. Felder fights in the lightweight division and is currently ranked 7th in the UFC lightweight rankings. Paul Felder has a record of 17-5 in UFC. Islam Makhachev also went on to Twitter to apologies fans for his absence and hopes to make a comeback soon. Islam Makhachev UFC Fighter from Dagestan: Know All About MMA Artist and Khabib Nurmagomedov's Best Friend.

Paul Felder Speaks on His Match Against Rafael dos Anjos

The show must go on as they say! This man is a legend. These are the moments I will tell my grandkids about. Or when Aisling tries to bring home a boy! #mainevent https://t.co/HU0IEMYaGG — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) November 10, 2020

Islam Makhachev was initially supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, however, RDA tested positive for coronavirus that time and the match were then shifted to UFC Vegas 14 as the main event. Islam Makhachev has been trained by Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap and he has a record of 18-1. Meanwhile, fans will expect an excellent battle at UFC Vegas 14 main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).