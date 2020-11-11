Ever since Antoine Griezmann has joined Barcelona there have been various reports that have claimed that Lionel Messi is quite unhappy with the presence of the Frenchman in the side. Barcelona on numerous occasions had also benched Griezmann on many occasions. Post this, there had been reports about how Messi had insulted Griezmann after one the La Liga games. Needless to say that the Frenchman is having quite a hard time in Barcelona. His former agent Yet Olhats has slammed Lionel Messi’s deplorable attitude towards Griezmann. Lionel Messi Want Antoine Griezmann Out of Barcelona, PSG Interested in French Footballer: Reports.

Olhats ha said that Messi has a say in everything at the club and the arrival of Antoine has not gone down well with them. "He’s at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye," he explained to reporters in an interview. The former manager also explained Messi's attitude is quite deplorable and things are surely not well between both the parties. "His (Messi) attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I’ve always heard Antoine say there’s no problem with Messi, but never the other way around," said Greiznmann's former manager.

Many football pundits also said that Griezmann should quit Barcelona and get himself transferred. PSG was reportedly keen on having Griemann on board. Last time when Messi was benched during the match against Real Betis, Greizmann made it to the scoresheet and scored an early goal. The Frenchman had joined Barcelona in 2019 from Atletico Madrid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).