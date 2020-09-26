Dubai [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Australian legend Shane Warne on Saturday praised Rajasthan Royals star cricketer Sanju Samson and said that he is surprised that the right-handed batsman is still not playing in all formats for India.

Samson was awarded Man of the Match for his knock which helped Rajasthan Royals reach 216/7 in the allotted twenty overs on Tuesday.

Samson had smashed his fifty off just 19 deliveries. The wicket-keeper batsman whacked CSK's spinners out of the park. His blistering knock of 74 runs off 32 balls was studded with nine glorious sixes.

Warne termed the Samson an "absolute champion" and said that he wants to see the 25-year-old cricketer donning Indian colours in all three forms of cricket.

"Sanju Samson, what a player he is. I have said for a long time and I think Sanju Samson is probably one of the most exciting players I have seen for a long time. I am surprised he is not playing all forms of cricket for India," said Warne in an Instagram live session of Rajasthan Royals.

"He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class. So hopefully he has a consistent year and helps Rajasthan Royals lift the IPL trophy and I hope to see in him Indian colors in all three forms of cricket," he added.

Rajasthan Royals and KXIP are slated to lock horns against each other on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

