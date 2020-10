Sharjah [UAE], October 26 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

KKR will look to end Punjab's four-game winning streak and book the place for play-offs whereas KL Rahul-led side is also aiming to finish in the top four.

Both teams are playing with the same team as they played in the last game.

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.KXIP playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

