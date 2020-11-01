Sharjah [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Shahbaz Nadeem dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers on Saturday but the bowler feels that not having a plan is the best thing if you are bowling to the South African batsman.

Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SRH defeated RCB by five wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

RCB had scored a paltry 120 courtesy of SRH's fine bowling. Nadeem said since de Villiers has no set pattern of batting, making a plan against him is of no use.

"The plan to bowl to AB de Villiers is to go with no plan. He plays differently every day so there is no point in planning," Nadeem told SRH bowler Sandeep Sharma in a video posted on the IPL website.

"Basically when I dismissed him, he had already hit me for a six in the same over. So I thought of bowling him at the off stump and luckily the ball went flying straight to deep extra cover," he added.

"It was a big wicket for us. After de Villers' wicket it got easy for us to bowl in the death overs," said Sandeep.

RCB have now lost three matches in a row, which have opened up many possibilities for the top four, and the road to playoff has become more intense.

With this win, SRH have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches.

SRH will next take on Mumbai Indians on November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"Mumbai Indians is a strong side but we have got the momentum with us and I am confident that we have high chances of qualifying," said Nadeem. (ANI)

