Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late quickfire knocks powered Mumbai Indians to 176/6 in their 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, Mumbai had the worst possible start as they lost two wickets early. Rohit Sharma (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) failed to score big runs on the scoreboard. Arshdeep scalped Rohit while Mohammed Shami claimed Yadav.

Ishan Kishan joined Quinton de Kock in the middle but failed to get going. Kishan (7) was removed by Arshdeep in the sixth over.

Krunal Pandya and De Kock played cautiously and stitched a 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi in the 14th over. Krunal played a knock of 34 runs.

Hardik Pandya scored eight off four balls but failed to get going as he was scalped by Shami in the 16th over.

Meanwhile, De Kock completed his fourth half-century of the season. Chris Jordan got rid of De Kock in the 17th over. He accumulated 53 runs including three sixes and as many fours.

Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late onslaught added 54-run in the last three over. The duo added a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Pollard scored 34 off 12 while Coulter-Nile remained unbeaten on 24. Mumbai Indians posted a target of 177 against Punjab.

For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 176/6 (Quinton de Kock 53, Kieron Pollard 34*, Mohammed Shami 2-30). (ANI)

