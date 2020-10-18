Some great action between the bat and ball was seen during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Along with massive hits and stellar spells, however, umpire Paschim Pathak caught everyone's attention with his hairstyle. Fans were surprised to see the long-haired official entering the field as the social media got flooded in no time. Many even thought that we have the first women umpire in IPL history finally. However, that wasn't the case as Pathak is a man who is standing in his first IPL match of the season. SRH vs KKR Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

Who is Pashchim Pathak?

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the current 43-year-old is a veteran in the field of umpiring who has graced many prominent cricket tournaments all over the world. He has been doing umpiring in Indian domestic cricket since 2009 and even was the reserve umpire for two Tests and three ODIs in India. Pathak also stood in two Women's ODI Matches games in 2012. In 2015, in fact, Pashchim became the first Indian umpire to officiate a game while wearing a helmet. David Warner Becomes First Overseas Batsman to Complete 5000 IPL Runs.

To those who thought that the veteran made his debut in IPL, he has officiated some matches in 2014 season. He, however, had short hairstyle at that time and hence, recognising him wasn't easy for fans. Pathak's look also created a buzz on social media as some misunderstood for a women umpire while several called him a Rockstar.

Some Old Pictures!!

Paschim pathak was also the first umpire to wear helmet in a game..Legand 👊 pic.twitter.com/0f8wl2O61P — Kanye for POTUS (@DexterousRd) October 18, 2020

DJ Umpire?

Part time DJ part time Umpire feels ! Who says Umpires are all boring type. Loved his look loved Umpire's hair ! Is it just me or someone else feel the same ? Paschim Pathak 🤟#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/j75wDty1Qz — GEETIKA ❤️ Jersey No 7 (@Geetikatuli) October 18, 2020

RockStar!!

When you wanted to be a Rockstar but parental pressure forced you to be an Umpire. #PaschimPathak #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/pOWc6YgGBp — Mon (@monicas004) October 18, 2020

Excited Fans!!

More Facts Here!!

#PaschimPathak is one of the most respected umpire of @MumbaiCricAssoc and @BCCI. He was also in a match officials team of 2011 @ICC Cricket World Cup final match Such individuals are encouraging youngsters to take this unenviable job.#Cricket #Umpire #KKRvsSRH #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3ORdvmgZy0 — Abhishek Shekhawat (@abhi07cricket) October 18, 2020

You Are Not The Only One!!

Paschim Pathak umpiring !!! For a moment he seems to be female umpire 🤭🤭😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/46ENyAclUz — Ravi Sinha (@iravisinha) October 18, 2020

Exactly!!

Savage!!

Coming to the game, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in super over and consolidated the fourth position in the team standings. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was playing his first match of the season, was the standout performer as he scalped three-wicket haul and before picking two wickets in the Super Over.

