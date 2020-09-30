Dubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals are playing their third game of this season of IPL and have won both of their previous two matches.

In their opening game, the Steve Smith-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings while in the second match, they overpowered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Rajasthan Royals had chased down a massive target of 224 runs against KXIP to register the highest-ever run chase in the IPL's history.

KKR have also played two matches so far in the league, recording one defeat and a win. KKR had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match by seven wickets as Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs to help the team chase a decent target of 143.

Both the teams have decided to go with the same playing XI as they had in their previous games.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti. (ANI)

