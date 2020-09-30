After winning their first two matches in the IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals is all set to lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. For now, the news from the centre is that Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bowl first. The teams have remained unchanged. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2019 the visiting team won on each occasion. The two teams were at par with each other in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. Last year the two teams did not qualify for the qualifiers. However, this season has just begun and Steve Smith’s team has been blazing guns as they have won both the first two games in the IPL 2020. RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

It is quite difficult to pick the clear winning before the match as well as the head-to-head record between the two teams is also equal. The two teams have met each other on 21 occasions and they both have won 10 games each and one match ended up getting abandoned. Thus it wouldn't be wrong to say that the teams are on par with each other. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams below:

Now let's have a look at the playing XI below:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

