Real Madrid and Real Valladolid are all set to take on against each other in the La Liga 2020-21 game. The teams will meet each other at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid is easily the favourite of the match especially after looking at the head-to-head record of the game. The two teams have played 26 games against each other and Real Madrid has 15 won games and Valladolid has won three matches. The remaining games have ended up with a draw. Here’s a piece of good news for all the Real Madrid fans that Eden Hazard has made a comeback into the squad along with Marco Asensio. This has only strengthened the squad. RM vs VLD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Football Match.

Hazard had been ousted from the squad due to an injury. Even the coach of Real Madrid Zinadine Zidane was quite confident of Hazard and said that he has been training well with the team. "I see him very close, he is as ready as possible, he's training well with the team," Zinadine Zidane said ahead of Wednesday's home league game against Real Valladolid. Now let's have a look at the squads announced by Real Madrid below:

Real Valladolid

📋 SQUAD LIST 🔥 These are the players called up by Sergio for tomorrow's match 🆚 @RealMadridEN. 💪#RealValladolid | #RealMadridRealValladolid pic.twitter.com/umUnqwsj7G — Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) September 29, 2020

Real Madrid is touted to be the favourites and the fans are placing their bets on Sergio Ramos' team. A few of them have predicted that the Los Blancos will win 3-0.

