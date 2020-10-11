Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium.

SRH made one change to their playing XI from their last game against KXIP. The David Warner-led side brought in Vijay Shankar in place of Abdul Samad.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Ben Stokes Makes First Appearance As David Warner Opts to Bat First.

On the other hand, RR made three changes as the side brought in Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, and Robin Uthappa in place of Andrew Tye, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mahipal Lomror.

SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Verma, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Also Read | How to Watch SRH vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

SunRisers Hyderabad is currently in the fifth position in the IPL 2020 standings with six points from six matches.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals is at the seventh place in the points table with four points from six matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)