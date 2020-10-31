Sharjah [UAE], October 31 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

RCB got the better of SRH in their last clash earlier this season. Virat Kohli-led side is at second place with 14 points while Hyderabad are at the seventh spot with 10 points.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana Return for RCB As David Warner Elects to Bowl First.

Injured Vijay Shakar is out but Wriddhiman Saha is back for Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Navdep Saini comes in for Shivam Dube and Isuru Udana replaces Dale Steyn for Bangalore.

Also Read | DC vs MI Highlights IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan Shine in Mumbai Indians' Nine-Wicket Victory.

RCB playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH playing XI: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)