Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will eye consecutive wins in IPL 2020 when they play a second-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. SRH thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in their last game but have not won successive matches on the trot since the second week of the IPL. RCB, on other, come into this clash on the back of consecutive losses to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians. Both sides are, however, still alive in the race for the IPL 2020 playoffs and need wins to keep it that way. Meanwhile, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

A win for Virat Kohli’s side will make them the second team after MI to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the IPL. A loss, however, won’t rule them out but pit them against Delhi Capitals in a must-win final league stage game. David Warner’s men have already entered that phase and are in a must-win situation. A loss will end their hope of making the playoffs and make Sunrisers Hyderabad the second team after CSK to be knocked out of the tournament. RCB vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 52.

RCB are without Navdeep Saini, who was ruled out for at least two weeks after tearing the webbing of his left hand while Sunrisers Hyderabad have a number of injury concerns. Wriddhiman Saha, who smashed a 45-ball 87 in his first game of the season, couldn’t keep wickets due to a groin injury while Vijay Shankar hobbled off with a hamstring problem while bowling. It remains to be seen if both are fit for this crucial match. Take a look at the playing XI of both teams for the RCB vs SRH match.

RCB vs SRH Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be played at the Sharjah stadium where teams batting second have won the last four match. RCB were the last team to win at this venue after batting first when they humiliated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs. SRH have lost the only match they played at this ground.

