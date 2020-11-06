Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav saying that he is as good a player of spin bowling as anybody in the world right now.

Suryakumar smashed his 12th half-century in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. The right-handed batsman gave the Indians a good start against Delhi Capitals after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck.

Vaughan was left impressed with Suryakumar's batting skills against spin bowling.

"Suryakumar Yadav is as good a player of Spin as anybody in the world right now ... #IPL2020," Vaughan tweeted.

Jasprit Bumrah took four crucial wickets as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs here at the Dubai International Stadium. With this win, Mumbai Indians progressed to the finals of the tournament while Delhi will face the winner of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad eliminator clash. (ANI)

