Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns against each other in the Eliminator Round of the IPL 2020. The winner here will have to play against the Delhi Capitals to make way into the finals and the one who loses would be sent home. So if one were to describe the game in fewer words, it would be, “Play hard or go home.” With this, the two teams will obviously leave no stone unturned to avoid ouster. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and telecast details of the eliminator but before that, let’s have a look at the head to head record of the match. SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

SRH and RCB have met each other 16 times in the history of the IPL. Now, the two share a very interesting head-to-head record where the Sunrisers have dominated the headcount with the ratio on 9 games and the rest have been won by the RCB. SRH had a rough start to the season as opposed to the Royal Challengers Bangalore who was in complete form. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eliminator Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

SRHvs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator will be held on November 6 (Friday). The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eliminator Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator match on Star Sports channels. To watch the IPL 2020 clash with Hindi commentary tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match with English commentary. Fans can also follow live action of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online with Disney+ Hotstar live streaming the game for its online fans.

