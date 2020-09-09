New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has come up with a new suggestion for T20I cricket and wants each bowler to be allowed to bowl a maximum of five overs.

While expressing the desire to implement this in T20I cricket, Warne said his suggestion could be first tried in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former cricketer has tagged the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC) in his Twitter post.

"Getting a lot of great reply's to my suggestion re a maximum of 5 overs per bowler in T/20 cricket! Let's make it happen ASAP @ICC! Maybe we could try it in the @IPL starting on Sept 19 @SGanguly99," Warne tweeted.

As of now, each bowler in a T20I match is allowed to bowl four overs. Several of Warne's fans have backed his idea, with some saying it would "improve quality" of the game.

"Love the idea. 6 batsmen, keeper, 4 bowlers. It would improve quality," a user commented on Warne's post.

"It shud hv been done long back....wud hv brought some balance between bat & ball in T20...esp in close matches," another user wrote.

Whereas, some raised concerns saying that it will be 'harsh' on all-rounders. "It will be harsh on all rounders," a user commented.

"Not justified to all rounders," read another comment. (ANI)

