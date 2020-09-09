Not very long ago did the Rajasthan Royals trolled the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2020 for using a wrong logo while announcing the fixtures of the tournament. Little did they know Rajasthan Royals would also go through the same as they would end up using the wrong logo on their social media handles. Eagle-eyed Royal Challengers Bangalore kept an eye on the social media accounts of the Jaipur based franchise and they ended up trolling the Rajasthan Royals. The Jaipur-based franchises ended up getting the taste of their own medicine. The banter was enjoyed by the fans. So Rajasthan Royals had used an image old Sanju Samson’s helmet. It appeared that they too had ended up using the wrong logo and posted the snap on their social media handles. The logo was blue in colour which is no longer relevant to the current season. RCB IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Virat Kohli's franchise went on to share the photo and circled the logo in read. They posted a tweet on social media and wrote, "So you're saying this is the incorrect logo?" In the tweet they also used three emojis and one of them with the microscope, another was the one thinking and the third one was raising a single eyebrow. This clearly indicated that RCB wondered if this was the logo and gave it back to Rajasthan Royals.

So you're saying this is the incorrect logo? 🧐🤨🤔 pic.twitter.com/85v7qJnJhO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

Both the teams are sweating it out in the nets for the Indian Premier League 2020 which starts from September 19, 2020. The Rajasthan Royals will play their first game against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on September 22, 2020. On the other hand, RCB will play their first IPL 2020 game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21, 2020.

