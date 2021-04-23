New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Applauding Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed skipper Virat Kohli and his side's efforts and feels the time has come for him to also learn more about cricket and its rules.

Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 101 and Kohli's 72 not out helped RCB registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening.

Considered as one of the greatest managers of all time, Guardiola, after RCB's win over the Rajasthan Royals, posted a photo of himself holding an RCB jersey on Instagram and wrote: "It's time to finally learn cricket's rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB

Last year, during an Instagram live session organised by PUMA, the duo -- brand ambassadors for the global sportswear brand -- was seen engaging in an enthralling conversation about their love for football.

The Spaniard, who has guided Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City to multiple league titles, had also expressed his desire to know more about cricket.

With a victory against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, RCB has regained the top position in the points table with eight points from four matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)