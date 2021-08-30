Dubai, August 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season due to an impending finger injury.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury," the franchise said in an official statement.

Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise, has been named as replacement. The move reiterates the focus RCB has on grooming and nurturing young players as the team continues to develop exceptional talents and create a pathway for young talents to find their way into IPL and Indian cricket. IPL 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera Issued NOC from SLC to Take Part in UAE Leg.

Earlier, RCB had named English pacer George Garton as a replacement for Kane Richardson for the remainder IPL 2021 season.

Ahead of the resumption of Season 14 of the IPL, RCB announced changes to the squad as the team gears up for the action in the UAE this September. RCB head coach Simon Katich has stepped down due to personal reasons and as part of the team's business continuity plan, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head Coach for this season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga will be part of RCB for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. Hasaranga was the player of the series in the recently concluded Sri Lanka-India T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.

Another Sri Lankan, Dushmantha Chameera confirmed his place in the Banglore side. The fast bowler replaces Daniel Sams. Tim David who is no stranger to the T20 format replaced Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore resume Season 14 of the IPL on September 20 as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

