Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni might be 40 but the legendary cricketer could indeed feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. CSK, also known as 'Dad's Army', lifted their fourth IPL title on Friday after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final by 27 runs.

Dhoni, one of the greatest captains to have played the game, said he still has not left behind his legacy, indicating that he might feature in next year's IPL also.

During the post-match presentation, when the broadcaster asked about the legacy Dhoni is leaving behind, the CSK skipper gave a cheeky reply. "Well, I still haven't left behind (smiles)."

However, Dhoni also said that him playing for CSK would depend on what works best for the Chennai-based team.

"It depends on BCCI with two new teams coming in. Well it's not about me playing for CSK, it's about what is best for CSK. The core group that can carry the team for 10 years. Now we need to see what is best," said Dhoni.

The CSK skipper also said if any team deserved to win the IPL 2021 title it was KKR and also pointed out that the break helped the Eoin Morgan side.

"Before I start talking about CSK, it's important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them," said Dhoni.

Speaking about CSK's win, Dhoni said " Coming to CSK we shuffled a few players, we used them in different ways. Important to take responsibility. I felt we had match-winners game after game. People who were in the form they ensured they were scoring throughout the tournament and others were chipping in."

"Every final is special. Yes, we are the most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals. Not letting the opposition in is something we consciously wanted to improve. I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that.

"We don't really talk a lot. It's more one on one. Our practice sessions are more like a meeting session also. People are more open that way. The moment you talk in a team room there is a bit of pressure," Dhoni added. (ANI)

