Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Thursday's match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians totally lived up to its's billing as MS Dhoni offered his vintage finishing avatar, hitting a six down the ground, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja was all praise for Dhoni and pacer Mukesh Choudhary after the thrilling win.

MS Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand Chennai Super Kings their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. The batter scored 17 runs in the last over, which was being bowled by Jaydev Undakat.

"I have seen many matches of Mahi bhai ( MS Dhoni) where he has won it for India as well as IPL. It feels very good that Dhoni is still hungry and the touch is still existing. On seeing that, there is a sense of calmness in the dressing room that when he stays in the middle till the last over, then he will definitely win the match for us," said Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja in a post-match virtual press conference.

"We were under a lot of pressure, and the way the match was going fell that there was pressure on both sides of the dugout because the world's best finisher was batting. We knew that somehow if he could stay until the last ball, then definitely he would win it for us, because we had the belief that he would not miss those last few balls and luckily it happened like that, we were tense but we had faith because he has won so many matches for India and in the IPL," said Jadeja.

Apart from Dhoni, Chennai had another main player in left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who rocked Mumbai early on, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan for two-ball and golden ducks respectively in the opening over before claiming Dewald Brevis in his second over to leave the five-time champions in trouble.

"Mukesh has been around since the last season as a net bowler, and we've been keeping an eye on him since then, he bowls well and with a swing too. So his ability to swing the new ball is very good, that's why we've backed him. In the last 2 or 3 matches, his bowling has not been that good, but still, we back him because we knew that at some point he will take wickets for us and today he did that," he added.

This was MI's seventh consecutive defeat of IPL 2022 and have become the first team to lose their first seven matches in an Indian Premier League season. (ANI)

