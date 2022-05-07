Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Fiery half-century by Quinton de Knock and a quick knock by Deepak Hooda provided Lucknow Super Giants with a total of 176/7 in the first innings against Kolkata Knight Riders, here at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Saturday.

De Kock smashed 50 runs off 29 balls while Hooda played a brilliant knock of 41 runs off 27 balls. For Kolkata, Andre Russell scalped two wickets while Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, and Tim Southee settled for one each.

Put to bat, Lucknow faced an early blow as they lost their skipper KL Rahul's wicket in the very first over after he was run out with only two runs on the board. Deepak Hooda joined hands with opener Quinton de Kock and changed the momentum of the game.

The duo smashed 66 runs off six overs and registered their highest powerplay score of the season. De Kock then achieved his half-century in just 27 balls and took his side's score at 73/1, in the 7th over.

Kolkata had a major breakthrough in the 8th over when Sunil Narine scalped de Kock's wicket, where he departed with the team's total at 73/2. Hooda was joined by Krunal Pandya and the duo kept on thrashing Kolkata bowlers.

They took their side across the 100-run mark in 11 overs, with Hooda scoring 40 runs off 25 balls. Andre Russell then provided Kolkata with another relief, as he sent Hooda back to the dugout in the 13th over, leaving the team's score at 110/3.

Krunal also departed in the 15th over, after a brief inning of 25 runs. Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis joined hands at the crease and kept the scoreboard moving for their team. Stoinis smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the 19th over by Shivam Mavi, before getting caught on the fourth delivery. The carnage on the remaining two balls was continued by Jason Holder as he hit two back-to-back sixes.

In the 20th over, Tim Southee dismissed Holder and conceded only four runs, which ended Lucknow's innings at 176/7. Kolkata now need a total of 177 runs off 120 balls to register their fifth win.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 176/7 (Quinton de Kock 50, Deepak Hooda 41; Andre Russell 2/22) vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

