Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Ahead of the clash with Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, Mumbai Indians' bowler Jaydev Unadkat believes that it's about getting a couple of things right before MI starts winning games in the Indian Premier League 2022.

The five-time champions have lost all their 6 games in the IPL so far. There is still a possibility that they might make it to the top four if they win all their remaining games.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs RR IPL 2022 Match 34.

Speaking to the media ahead of their game against Chennai Super Kings, Unadkat said, "We are looking to put things right, get the missing pieces in to get off the mark. It's about winning that one game, about doing a couple of things slightly differently maybe."

"Everyone knows MI and CSK are the most successful teams. Their legacy makes Tata IPL special. From the outside, it probably is the El Clasico of the Tata IPL. Both teams are gonna come hard and it will be a good contest," said an excited Unadkat.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Axar Patel Reveals How Ricky Ponting’s Speech Charged Up COVID Hit Delhi Capitals.

The five-time IPL champions need to win all remaining eight matches to finish amongst the top four in the points table.

"MI has seen the lows, we have won trophies. To come out of this, you need to be calm in your mind. All of us need to be on the same page there, the pressure is gonna be there, it's about how to be calm and make those decisions on-field. The pressure should push us to do well," he further added.

When asked about the bowling of the team, Unadkat said: "Our discussions have been about having the right plans for the right players, but executing them is another thing. It's always important to be spontaneous in the middle, and take your own decisions, which we did not do in a couple of games."

"We have to put in a collective effort and do it as a team and a bowling unit, Sachin and Zak keep saying that we have to believe in our skills and strike when the opportunity arises. To do that, we have to have the belief. I have to believe I can give a match-winning performance and that self-belief is important for me," he added.

The ongoing IPL 2022 season has been a difficult tournament for both Mumbai and Chennai. The match on Thursday will give both sides a chance to get some points as the tournament moves toward the end of the campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)