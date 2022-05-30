Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bagged the Emerging player of the Season award of Indian Premier League 2022 on Sunday.

The young pacer managed to pick up 22 wickets in 14 games in the 15th edition of the IPL with a bowling average of 20.18 and an economy of 9.03.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Wants To Win the World Cup for India No Matter What Happens.

While Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler bagged six awards which include MVP of the season, Orange Cap, most number of sixers in the season, most number of fours in the season, Powerplayer of the season and Gamechanger of the season award.

The Englishman registered a whopping total of 863 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. Buttler also smashed four centuries and four half-centuries in IPL 2022. Second in the tally was Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with 616 runs.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Sets Up French Open 2022 Quarterfinal Against Novak Djokovic With Hard-Fought Win Over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, Gujarat Titans (GT) were crowned champions after defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya led from the front with an all-round performance which powered Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)