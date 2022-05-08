Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Top knocks by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and a quick cameo by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, provided Chennai Super Kings with a total of 208/6, at the end of the first innings against Delhi Capitals, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Conway smashed 87 runs off 49 balls, while Gaikwad scored 41 runs off 33 balls, and gave Chennai a strong hand in the first innings.

Put to bat, Chennai had an amazing start to their innings as their opening batters Gaikwad and Conway smashed 57 runs in just 6 overs. The duo kept on thrashing the Delhi bowlers and kept the momentum in the favor of their side.

Conway then brought up his half-century in just 28 balls, while Gaikwad gave a strong stand to him from the other end. They took Chennai's score to 84/0 in just 9 overs. The former then smashed three back-to-back fours on Kuldeep Yadav in the 10th over, and took his side across the 100-run mark, without any loss.

Delhi finally took a sigh of relief when Anrich Nortje sent Gaikwad (41) back to the dugout in the 11th over, leaving the team's total at 110/1. Conway was joined by Shivam Dube on the crease and they continued the carnage.

Dube smashed 19 runs in the 16th over, which was bowled by Shardul Thakur and took his side's score to 167/1. It was finally in the 17th over, when Conway was caught by Rishabh Pant on Khaleel Ahmed's delivery and departed after scoring 87 runs off 49 balls.

Conway's dismissal was followed by Dube's wicket by Mitchell Marsh in the 18th over. But that did not affect Chennai's batting power as Dhoni came to the crease and smashed 11 runs in the same over.

Ambati Rayudu, who had joined Dhoni at the crease, could not stand long as he was caught by Axar Patel in the 19th over, with the team's score at 187/4. Moeen Ali came to the crease and opened his account with a boundary. The over ended on a high for Chennai as Dhoni sent the last ball off to the stands for a six.

In the 20th over, Moeen Ali hit a boundary on the very first ball before getting caught by David Warner on the second delivery by Nortje. Delhi got another breakthrough on the very next ball as Robin Uthappa was sent back for a duck.

Dhoni, who was then joined by Dwayne Bravo, took Chennai's total to 208/6, after taking a double on the last ball of the innings. Delhi now need a total of 209 in 120 balls to register their sixth win of IPL 2022.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 208/6 (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41; Anrich Nortje 3/42) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

