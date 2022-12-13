Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): A total of 405 players, including 273 Indians and 132 overseas players, are set to go under the hammer during the auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which will take place in Kochi on December 23.

"The IPL 2023 Player Auction list is out with a total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kochi on December 23, 2022. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty-six additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 auction," a statement from the league said.

"Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations," added the statement.

Some of the players set to go under the hammer include: Mayank Agarwal (India), Harry Brook (England), Joe Root (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Cameron Green (Australia), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Ben Stokes (England), Ajinkya Rahane (India), Travis Head (Australia), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mujeeb Rahman (Afghanistan), Dawid Malan (England), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Shai Hope (West Indies), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Jason Roy (England), Karthik Meiyappan (UAE), Harry Tector (Ireland), Reeza Hendricks (South Africa), Blessing Muzarbani (Zimbabwe).

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being overseas players.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Eleven players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR one crore.

The auction will start at 14:30 IST.

Here is how IPL squads stand ahead of the auction:

-MUMBAI INDIANSPlayers released: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal MillsPlayers acquired via trades: Jason BehrendorffPurse remaining: INR 20.55 croreOverseas slots remaining: 3

Current squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

-CHENNAI SUPER KINGSPlayers released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan.Purse remaining: INR 20.45 croreOverseas slots remaining: 2Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathi

-PUNJAB KINGSPlayers released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick ChatterjeePurse remaining: INR 32.2 croreOverseas slots remaining: 3Current squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

-GUJARAT TITANSPlayers released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun AaronPurse remaining: INR 19.25Overseas slots remaining - 3Current squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

-SUNRISERS HYDERABADPlayers Released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.Purse remaining: INR 42.25 croreOverseas slots remaining: 4Current squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

-ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALOREPlayers released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane RutherfordPurse remaining: INR 8.75 croreOverseas slots remaining: 2Current squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

-RAJASTHAN ROYALSPlayers released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas BarokaPurse remaining: INR 13.2 croreOverseas slots remaining: 4Current squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

-DELHI CAPITALSPlayers released: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep SinghPlayers acquired via trades: Aman KhanPurse remaining: INR 19.45 croreOverseas slots remaining 2Current squad: Rishabh Pant (capt), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

-LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTSPlayers released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder , Manish Pandey, Shahbaz NadeemPurse remaining: INR 23.35 croreOverseas slots remaining: 4Current squad: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

-KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERSPlayers released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon JacksonPlayers acquired via trades: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie FergusonPurse remaining: INR 7.05 croreOverseas slots remaining: 3Current squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh (ANI)

