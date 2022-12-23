Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 17.5 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kochi on Friday.

The young Aussie all-rounder caused a heavy bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (DC). Things ended with five-time champions prevailing and picking up Green.

Cameron Green is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 Crore

This 23-year-old Western Australian all-rounder is his country' one of most exciting up-and-coming talents. With age and his all-round capabilities, he would surely be an asset for any side. His two quickfire fifties as an opener against India in three-match series this year as an opener made him a star to watch out for. He has played 21 T20Is across which he has scored 245 runs with two fifties and has taken five wickets.

In-form Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza was brought by Punjab Kings on his base price of INR 50 Lakh.

Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe is next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh. Opening bid from Punjab Kings and he is SOLD to Punjab Kings.

Raza is in superb form this year, having scored 735 runs in 24 matches across 23 innings at an average of 35.00, with five fifties. He has also taken 25 wickets this year. He also performed well in T20 WC this year, scoring 219 runs in 8 matches, with one fifty. He also took 10 wickets in the tournament. They finished at the 11th spot in the tournament.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 crore.

Jason Holder is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 Crore.

In 49 T20Is, Holder has scored 385 runs at an average of 15.40. He has also taken 51 wickets in the format.

Another West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith, with a base price of INR 50 Lakh was brought by Gujarat Titans.

Odean Smith is up next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh and is sold to Gujarat Titans.

The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today. (ANI)

