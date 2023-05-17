Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 where RCB will play to inch closer to the playoffs berth on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH all hopes have died in the tournament but they would like to win the match to boost a little confidence in thier players.

Bangalore is placed in the fifth spot in the IPL points table with 12 points winning six matches and similar losses. RCB has two more games to play and they would try to win both to secure thier place in the playoffs.

SRH is the second-last team in the table with only four wins in 12 matches and eight even if they win thier both games they would not be able to qualify for the eliminator games.

RCB and SRH have played against each other in 22 matches in the tournament so far where SRH defeated RCB 12 times and RCB won nine times.

In the 2022 IPL, RCB won the match against SRH by a huge margin of 67 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB is coming from a massive win against Rajasthan Royals. They had outplayed RR by winning the match by a mammoth margin of 112 runs in Jaipur on Sunday.

SRH played their last match against the defending champions Gujarat Titans which they lost by 34 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen and Siddarth Kaul.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav. (ANI)

